UNITED NATIONS Jan 6 The United Nations
Security Council will begin working immediately on new measures
to take in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test,
Uruguay's U.N. Ambassador Elbio Rosselli said on Wednesday.
"The members of the Security Council ... recalled that they
have previously expressed their determination to take further
significant measures in the event of another DPRK (North Korea)
nuclear test," Rosselli, president of the council this month,
told reporters.
"In line with this commitment and the gravity of this
violation, the members of the Security Council will begin to
work immediately on such measures in a new Security Council
resolution," he said, noting that the test was "a clear
violation of Security Council resolutions."
