The United Nations Security Council votes to approve a resolution that would dramatically tighten existing restrictions on North Korea at the United Nations Headquarters in New York March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON There is not a lot of clarity on how North Korea will respond to new sanctions implemented by the United Nations, the White House said on Wednesday, saying the move is a response to provocative actions North Korea has taken in the past few months.

In a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it remained to be seen whether the increased pressure on North Korea would push the regime to change.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella)