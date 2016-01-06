Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa points at a graph of ground motion waveform data observed today in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications that an earthquake... REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON U.S. government experts do not believe that the nuclear device apparently tested by North Korea was a hydrogen bomb, U.S. government sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said it would likely take at least several days to determine more precisely what kind of nuclear device Pyongyang had apparently set off as a variety of sensors, including "sniffer planes," collect evidence.

"The U.S. intelligence community is aware of a seismic event with explosive characteristics in North Korea, and we are evaluating all relevant information," a U.S. intelligence official said.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann)