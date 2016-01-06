WASHINGTON Jan 6 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday said he will pursue legislation to impose more sanctions on North Korea after it reported conducting a nuclear test, adding the United States and other nations "must respond resolutely."

"In particular, I intend to work with my colleagues in the Senate on legislation to impose additional sanctions on North Korea and would also urge additional sanctions by the United Nations Security Council," U.S. Senator Cardin said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)