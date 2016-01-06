BP shareholders approve reduced CEO pay, new policy
LONDON, May 17 BP shareholders on Wednesday approved an $11.6 million pay package for chief executive Bob Dudley, after the oil and gas company cut it in response to investor pressure.
WASHINGTON Jan 6 The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday said he will pursue legislation to impose more sanctions on North Korea after it reported conducting a nuclear test, adding the United States and other nations "must respond resolutely."
"In particular, I intend to work with my colleagues in the Senate on legislation to impose additional sanctions on North Korea and would also urge additional sanctions by the United Nations Security Council," U.S. Senator Cardin said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
LONDON, May 17 BP shareholders on Wednesday approved an $11.6 million pay package for chief executive Bob Dudley, after the oil and gas company cut it in response to investor pressure.
* Pragmatist Rouhani vies with hardliner Raisi (Adds quotes, details)