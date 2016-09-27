BEIJING, Sept 27 China said on Tuesday it was
opposed to any country using its own laws to carry out "long arm
jurisdiction", after the United States sanctioned a Chinese
industrial machinery wholesaler tied to North Korea's nuclear
programme.
The U.S. Treasury said it was sanctioning Dandong Hongxiang
Industrial Development Co and four of its executives, including
the firm's founder, Ma Xiaohong, under U.S. regulations
targeting proliferators of weapons of mass
destruction.
It accused the firm of acting on behalf of North Korea's
Korea Kwangson Banking Corp (KKBC), which has been under U.S.
and U.N. sanctions for supporting proliferation of such weapons.
The U.S. Department of Justice said it had filed criminal
charges against the Chinese firm and the executives for using
front companies to evade sanctions on North Korea's nuclear
weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Asked about the move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
Geng Shuang said China was committed to upholding United Nations
resolutions against North Korea, which mandate tough sanctions
for its nuclear and missile tests.
Any person or company found in breach of the rules will be
punished, and if necessary China will cooperate with other
countries on this on the basis of mutual respect and equality,
Geng told a daily news briefing.
"I want to stress that we oppose any country enacting
so-called long arm jurisdiction, using its own domestic laws
against a Chinese entity or individual," he added.
"We have already communicated this position to the U.S.
side," Geng said, without elaborating.
While China is North Korea's sole major ally, it disapproves
of its nuclear and missile programmes and was angered by its
latest nuclear test.
Beijing has said it will work within the United Nations to
formulate a necessary response, but questions remain as to
whether it is willing to agree tough enough steps to force North
Korea to abandon nuclear weapons.
On Monday, U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald
Trump said China should "go into North Korea" to stop its
nuclear plans as China has all the power in the relationship.
Chinese spokesman Geng said the crux of the North Korea
issue was not China, and that China has made great efforts to
try and bring about the denuclearisation of the Korean
peninsula.
Discussions are under way on a possible new U.N. sanctions
resolution and the senior U.S. diplomat for Asia said on Friday
he was confident an agreement would be reached before long,
imposing further sanctions and tightening existing
ones.
