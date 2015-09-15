WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department urged North Korea on Tuesday to avoid actions that raise tensions in the region after Pyongyang said its main nuclear complex was operational again and it was working on weapons to use against the United States.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said he was aware of the North Korean statements, but declined to comment on them other than to urge Pyongyang to avoid inflammatory actions.

"We continue to call on North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions and instead focus on fulfilling its international obligations and commitments," Kirby said.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by David Alexander)