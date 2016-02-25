UNITED NATIONS Feb 25 The United States will
submit to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday a draft
resolution that would expand sanctions against North Korea over
its latest nuclear test, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the
United Nation said.
"Ambassador (Samantha) Power intends to submit for
consideration by the Security Council a draft sanctions
resolution in response to (North Korea's) recent nuclear test
and subsequent proscribed ballistic missile launch," spokesman
Kurtis Cooper said in a statement.
"We look forward to working with the council on a strong and
comprehensive response to the DPRK's (North Korea's) latest
series of tests aimed at advancing their nuclear weapons
program," he said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)