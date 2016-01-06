(Corrects typo, extra word in quote in last paragraph)
WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan
on Wednesday said that North Korea's reported nuclear bomb test
appeared to be a provocation but that it was too soon to push
for a U.S. response until the facts of the incident are known.
"I think this means we have to have a well-honed response
with our allies on this rogue regime," Ryan told reporters at a
news conference after a meeting of his Republican Party.
"We don't know the facts yet," he said, adding: "This looks
like a provocation."
