WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that North Korea's reported nuclear bomb test appeared to be a provocation but that it was too soon to push for a U.S. response until the facts of the incident are known.

"I think this means we have to have a well-honed response with our allies on this rogue regime," Ryan told reporters at a news conference after a meeting of his Republican Party.

"We don't know the facts yet," he said, adding: "This looks like a provocation." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)