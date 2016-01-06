WASHINGTON Jan 6 It will likely take several
days for the intelligence community to evaluate the validity of
North Korea's claim that it tested a miniaturized hydrogen
nuclear devices, the top Democrat on the U.S. House of
Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday.
Representative Adam Schiff also expressed skepticism about
Pyongyang's announcement.
"Given North Korea's often boastful claims in the past, its
assertion that it has mastered the science necessary for a
thermonuclear explosion cannot be accepted uncritically," he
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)