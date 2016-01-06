WASHINGTON Jan 6 Initial analysis of North
Korea's reported nuclear test on Wednesday is not consistent
with Pyongyang's claim of a successful hydrogen bomb test, the
White House said, but any nuclear test would be a "flagrant
violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"The initial analysis is not consistent with the claim the
regime has made of a successful hydrogen bomb test," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said at a briefing.
He said the White House was working to learn more about the
reported test, and that any nuclear test by North Korea would be
"provocative and a flagrant violation" of United Nations
Security Council resolutions.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)