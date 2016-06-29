SEOUL, June 29 North Korea's parliament awarded
Kim Jong Un a new post on Wednesday, adding to a long list of
titles for the young leader.
The North's state television said Kim was made chairman of
the state affairs committee, a body that appears to be newly
formed and whose function was not immediately clear.
He also has the titles of the Dear Respected Comrade Kim
Jong Un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, First Chairman
of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea and Supreme Commander of the Korean People's
Army.
Kim, believed to be in his early 30s, attended the assembly
meeting on Wednesday. He also holds the rank of marshal in the
North Korean military, and is more usually referred to "our
marshal" in propaganda and common parlance.
The parliament meets once or twice a year to formally
approve budgets or policies set out by the ruling Workers'
Party. It also has the authority to grant Kim new titles or
positions within North Korea's opaque leadership structure.
The meeting was called to implement policy aims stated in a
rare Workers' Party congress in May, during which Kim Jong Un
announced a five-year economic plan.
On June 22, North Korea launched two Musudan
intermediate-range missiles, drawing strong condemnation from
South Korea, Japan and the United States for infringing UN
sanctions designed to stop Pyongyang's nuclear and missile
development programmes.
North Korea referred to the missile as a "Hwasong-10" and
said the test did not put the security of neighbouring countries
at risk.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Andrew Roche)