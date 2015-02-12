SEOUL Feb 12 "Let the strong wind of fish
farming blow across the country!"
"Let the wives of officers become dependable assistants to
their husbands!"
"Let us turn the whole country into a socialist fairyland by
the joint operation of the army and people!"
North Korea released a list of more than 300 new political
slogans on Thursday to mark 70 years since the foundation of the
isolated state and its ruling Workers' Party.
The slogans, which ran to more than 7,000 words in
translation and spanned two pages of the party's broadsheet
newspaper, called for a wide range of improvements including
"more stylish school uniforms" and "organic farming on an
extensive scale".
North Korea is a highly centralised state where government
policy is often dictated via vague party-level directives which
are distributed as slogans to regional officials to be memorised
and carried out.
The new slogans included some of the belligerent rhetoric
North Korea frequently directs at its foes the United States and
South Korea: "Should the enemy dare to invade our country,
annihilate them to the last man so that none of them will
survive to sign the instrument of surrender!"
Some of the slogans, which were jointly released by party
political and military committees, gave industry-specific
instructions such as "Let us turn ours into a country of
mushrooms by making mushroom cultivation scientific, intensive
and industrialised!"
Most, however, reflected state-wide needs like providing
more food to children, a steady supply of electricity, and less
bureaucracy.
The impoverished country has for years promised to raise
living standards, but suffers from chronic food shortages, a
lack of electricity and international isolation.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Tony Munroe and Robert
Birsel)