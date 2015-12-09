BEIJING The U.N. Security Council is not the right place to discuss human rights in North Korea, especially because it could cause tension on the Korean peninsula, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The United States, president of the Security Council this month, said last Friday a special meeting on rights in North Korea would take place on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

Senior U.N. officials are expected to brief the council.

Several diplomats have told Reuters both China and Russia had informed the council of their opposition to the meeting, which has the backing of nine of the 15 council members - Chile, France, Jordan, Lithuania, Malaysia, New Zealand, Spain, Britain and the United States.

"China's position on human rights is very clear. We believe disputes on human rights issues should be resolved on the basis of constructive dialogue and cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

"We have always opposed the Security Council getting involved in other countries human rights issues, especially as at present the situation on the Korean peninsula remains complex and sensitive," she added.

"So we hope moves taken by relevant parties can genuinely avoid causing tensions on the peninsula and should benefit peace and stability there."

The Security Council added human rights in North Korea to its agenda last year, despite objections by China that led to a rare procedural vote. China is a firm ally of North Korea.

North Korea has denied accusations of systematic human rights abuses, saying such charges are part of a U.S.-led plot to destabilize the country.

A year ago this month, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly urged the Security Council to consider referring North Korea to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after a U.N. Commission of Inquiry detailed wide-ranging abuses in the hermit Asian state.

China is likely to veto any Security Council bid to refer North Korea to the ICC, diplomats say.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)