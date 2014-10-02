SEOUL Oct 2 North Korea, already heavily
sanctioned by the United Nations for its missile and nuclear
tests, has completed a major overhaul of its rocket launch site,
a U.S. think tank said on Thursday, enabling it to fire larger,
longer-range rockets.
Reclusive North Korea, which is technically still at war
with the South after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce,
not a peace treaty, routinely fires short-range missiles or
rockets into waters off its east and west coasts.
A longer-range capability would be bound to concern its
sworn enemies, Japan and the United States whom it regularly
threatens with nuclear strikes.
Commercial satellite pictures showed North Korea has
finished work under a major programme to upgrade the Sohae
Satellite Launch Station, in the North's western region near the
border with China, said the 38 North Website, which is operated
by Johns Hopkins University's U.S.-Korea Institute.
"A key component of that programme has been to upgrade an
existing launch pad, enabling it to launch rockets larger than
the existing Unha-3 space launch vehicle in the future," the
think tank said.
Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December
2012 following a failed test in April, triggering a sharp rebuke
by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of
sanctions in force for its missile and nuclear tests.
North Korea, which when tensions run high often threatens to
turn Seoul and Washington into a "sea of flames", says its
rocket development is part of a space programme aimed at putting
satellites into orbit and rejects charges by the international
community that it is a missile development in disguise.
The launch site has since undergone months of construction
work, but Pyongyang is now in place technically to conduct
another launch of a long-range rocket soon, the 38 North Website
said.
"Should a decision be made soon to do so in Pyongyang - and
we have no evidence that one has - a rocket could be launched by
the end of 2014," the report said.
"A much larger rocket, reportedly under development, is at
least several years from becoming operational," the report said,
but added that the existing Unha rocket could still be launched
from the site.
North Korea is not believed to have mastered the technology
to miniaturise a nuclear warhead small enough for any of its
existing rockets, although analysts say subsequent nuclear tests
increase the chance of refining its existing nuclear technology.
The 38 North report also identified the construction of two
new space-age style buildings that it said could be a large
auditorium or conference facility, although the true purpose of
the complex "still remains unclear".
North Korea's long-rang rockets are frequently featured in
state propaganda, in which it says the programme is part of a
nationwide movement to peacefully "turn the country into a space
power".
