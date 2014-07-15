(Corrects spelling error in last paragraph)
By James Pearson
SEOUL, July 15 North Korea on Tuesday showed
detailed photos of Kim Jong Un directing rocket launches from a
site close to the South in an apparent act of defiance that puts
a personal face of its leader to actions provoking its
neighbours.
Satellite imagery and photos released by state media show
the rockets were fired several kilometres north of a popular
South Korean tourist observatory near the inter-Korean
Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).
The roar of rockets and the burning trails from the
Soviet-era projectiles on Monday could be seen rising from
clouds of smoke between mountains on the North Korean side,
footage filmed by staff members at the observatory and obtained
by Reuters showed.
It was not immediately clear why North Korea conducted
drills so close to the border, but state media has in recent
days called the presence of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in
South Korea a "sinister interference".
"They know South Korean officials will report their missile
launches so they've decided to seize the initiative and announce
it themselves," said Michael Madden, an expert on the North
Korean leadership.
"They'll get themselves into the news cycle, or attach
themselves into a story, rather than let South Korea do so," he
said.
North Korea routinely fires short range missiles or rockets
into waters off its east and west coasts, but state media rarely
shows Kim supervising drills so close to South Korea and has
only in recent weeks shown the young leader present at
short-range ballistic missile and rocket launches.
Kim personally gave the order to launch the rocket barrage,
the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, suggesting his
growing confidence in actions that infuriate the South and
neighbouring Japan. South Korean officials confirmed the
reports.
"North Korea fired from a position very close to the DMZ. It
represents such a threat to South Korea that even our civilian
tourists were able to witness columns of water caused by North
Korean shells landing in the sea," South Korean Defence Ministry
spokesman Kim Min-seok said at a news briefing.
"Our government takes the firm stance that we will
mercilessly retaliate if North Korea fires missiles or artillery
south of its border with the DMZ."
Photos carried by North's main newspaper showed mobile
rocket launchers firing projectiles beside an inter-Korean
railway that heads into a mountain range which North Korea has
declared a special tourism zone and was once open to South
Korean tourists.
North and South Korea are still technically at war after the
1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. The
rivals are scheduled to meet this Thursday to discuss
preparations ahead of the Asian Games, due to be held in the
South Korean city of Incheon later this year.
Last Sunday, state media showed Kim supervising the launch
of two Scud-class missiles, in defiance of a U.N. ban on the
isolated country's use of ballistic missile technology.
North Korea, whose lone major ally is neighbouring China,
has threatened a fourth nuclear test in violation of U.N.
sanctions and has test-fired short-range missiles and rockets
four times in the past two weeks.
(Addition reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)