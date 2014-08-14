(Adds U.S. State Department comment, paragraphs 8-10)
SEOUL Aug 14 North Korea fired three
short-range rockets off its east coast on Thursday, South
Korea's Ministry of Defence said, shortly before Pope Francis
arrived in Seoul on his first visit to Asia.
The rockets were fired from multiple launchers in the North
Korean port city of Wonsan and travelled 220 km (135 miles)
before landing in waters east of the Korean peninsula, a defence
ministry official said.
The last rocket was fired 35 minutes before Pope Francis was
due to arrive at an air base in Seoul, where the pontiff started
a five-day visit to South Korea.
The launches came ahead of U.S.-South Korean military
exercises scheduled to start on Monday. Seoul and Washington say
the exercises are defensive in nature but North Korea regularly
protests against the drills, which it sees as a rehearsal for
war.
North Korea last fired short-range rockets in late July but
has since said repeatedly that the launches are specifically
designed as counter measures against those drills.
"Given that the U.S. and the puppet forces of South Korea
continue staging nuclear war exercises against us in particular,
we will take countermeasures for self-defence which will include
missile launches, nuclear tests and all other programmes," a
statement carried by North Korean state media last Friday said.
Pyongyang is under heavy U.N. and U.S. sanctions related to
its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Short-range
rockets do not defy the ban but Pyongyang has in recent months
changed its propaganda style to include photographs of leader
Kim Jong Un personally supervising the launches.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said the United
States was assessing whether the rocket firings were in
violation of sanctions.
Marie Harf said Washington had yet to determine what type of
missiles had been fired, but said North Korea failed to follow
international procedures by giving prior notification to ships
and aircraft.
"We continue to call upon North Korea to refrain from taking
such provocative actions," she told a regular news briefing.
(Reporting by Kahyun Yang and James Pearson in Seoul;
Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing
by Paul Tait and Tom Brown)