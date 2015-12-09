By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Dec 9 North Korea appears close to
completing an upgrade of its rocket launch site at Sohae, which
could be ready to launch larger rockets from the beginning of
2016, a U.S. research institute said on Wednesday, citing recent
satellite images.
North Korea has tested three nuclear devices in defiance of
international sanctions and is thought to be trying to develop
an intercontinental ballistic missile mounted with an atomic
warhead that could hit targets in the mainland United States.
A report on 38 North, a website run by the U.S.-Korea
Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, said
commercial satellite imagery from October and November showed
construction of new propellant bunkers at the launch pad and
engine test stand at the Sohae Satellite Launch Station.
It said these appeared to be "near completion, signifying
what is likely the end of a three-year upgrade program."
"That program is probably designed to support future
activities related to the testing and launching of larger
rockets," the report said.
It said the upgrades meant North Korea would be ready to
conduct such launches "by the first quarter of 2016 should the
leadership in Pyongyang decide to do so."
Pyongyang says its rocket launches are part of a legitimate
space program aimed at putting satellites into orbit. In
September its space agency said it was building a new satellite
and readying it for launch.
Analysts say such a launch could signal an advance in
extending the range of a ballistic missile or in increasing the
weight of any weapons payload.
North Korea also said in September that its main nuclear
complex was operating and it was working to improve the "quality
and quantity" of weapons which it could use against the United
States at "any time."
On Tuesday, the United States added North Korea's Strategic
Rocket Force to its sanctions list for ties to weapons
development and illicit finance activities.
It said the Strategic Rocket Force was responsible for a
series of ballistic missile launches in 2014 including two
medium-range Working-class missiles in March last year.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Andrew Hay)