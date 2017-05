U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks as he delivers joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BEIJING U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday he is very concerned about rising tension on the Korean peninsula and called on North Korea to refrain from making any provocations.

Ban was speaking at a news conference in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Ban suggested that concerned countries should increase their efforts to help reduce tension on the peninsula.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)