(Adds no response from North Korean U.N. mission)
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Feb 25 A U.N.-blacklisted North
Korean shipping company has renamed most of its vessels in a bid
to disguise their origin and continues its illicit shipments in
violation of United Nations sanctions, according to a U.N.
experts report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The U.N. Security Council's Panel of Experts on North Korea,
which monitors implementation of sanctions on Pyongyang, also
said in the 76-page report that North Korea "continued to defy
Security Council resolutions by persisting with its nuclear and
ballistic missile programs."
North Korea is under United Nations sanctions because of its
nuclear tests and missile launches. In addition to arms,
Pyongyang is banned from importing and exporting nuclear and
missile technology and is not allowed to import luxury goods.
The experts' report also said the sanctions have not curbed
food or humanitarian aid to the impoverished hermit state, but
it recommended that the United Nations spell out which items for
such use are exempt.
Last July, the council blacklisted shipping company Ocean
Maritime Management Company (OMM) for arranging an illegal
shipment on the Chong Chon Gang ship, which was seized in Panama
and found to be carrying arms, including two MiG-21 jet
fighters, hidden under thousands of tonnes of Cuban sugar.
"Following the designation of OMM ... (North) Korea acted in
order to evade sanctions by changing the registration and
ownership of vessels controlled by the company," the report
said.
"Thus far, 13 of the 14 vessels controlled by OMM have been
renamed, their ownership transferred to other single ship owner
companies (with names derived from the ship's new names) and
vessel management transferred to two main companies," it added.
North Korea's U.N. mission in New York did not respond
immediately to a request for comment on the report. Reuters was
not able to verify the panel's allegations.
The report said OMM worked with individuals and entities
based in countries such as Brazil, China, Egypt, Greece, Japan,
Malaysia, Peru, Russia, Singapore and Thailand.
The panel recommended that the council's sanctions committee
blacklist 34 OMM entities (shell companies), including
Chongchongang Shipping Co, Amnokgang Shipping and Biryugang
Shipping. It also recommended sanctioning OMM Vice President
Choe Chol Ho, Chongchongang Shipping President Kim Ryong Chol
and three Chongchongang directors.
It said that North Korean diplomats, officials and trade
representatives played key roles in illegal weapons and missile
deals. They often were involved in illegal funds transfers.
The panel also said North Korean intelligence agents aided
the movement of money believed to be linked to weapons
transactions.
The report said agents of the Reconnaissance General Bureau
(RGB), North Korea's main intelligence agency, had worked at
international organizations and were using those positions to
support activities aimed at skirting sanctions.
It cited as an example the French government's decision to
freeze assets of Kim Yong Nam, an RGB officer working under
cover as an employee at UNESCO, the U.N. cultural and scientific
organization in Paris, and his son and daughter. His son Kim Su
Gwang, also an RGB officer, was working at the U.N. World Food
Program.
The panel said Kim Young Nam's daughter, Kim Su Gyong of the
Korean United Development Bank, "was engaged in financial
activities under false pretences in order to conceal the
involvement of her country."
The panel also opened its first inquiry into the use of
drones. Between October 2013 and March 2014, South Korea found
wreckage of three drones it determined were from North Korea and
had been spying on military facilities.
The Security Council has banned the supply, sale or transfer
of complete armed or surveillance drones with a range of at
least 300 km (186 miles). The panel said it was unclear if the
recovered drones were acquired abroad or made in North Korea.
EXEMPTIONS
The experts found "no incidents where bans imposed by the
(U.N.) resolutions directly resulted in shortages of foodstuffs
or other humanitarian aid."
"National legislative or procedural steps taken by (U.N.)
member states or private sector industry have been reported as
prohibiting or delaying the passage of certain goods to (North
Korea)," the report said. "It is sometimes difficult to
distinguish these measures from United Nations sanctions."
The U.N. Security Council says the sanctions are not
intended to harm North Korean civilians, but there is no
exemption mechanism. For that reason, the experts recommended
that exemptions be proposed "provided that such items are
confirmed to be solely for food, agricultural, medical or other
humanitarian purposes."
North Korea has said the sanctions are illegal and aimed at
toppling the country's reclusive government. A U.N. inquiry last
year reported systematic torture, starvation and killings by the
country's leaders that are comparable to Nazi-era atrocities.
(Editing by Chris Reese, G Crosse and Steve Orlofsky)