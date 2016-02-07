SEOUL Feb 7 North Korea's long-range rocket
launched on Sunday may have failed, South Korea's Yonhap news
agency said.
Earlier, South Korean media had reported that the rocket
appeared to have successfully separated the first and second
stage boosters with the first stage falling into the sea off the
west coast of the Korean peninsula.
North Korea, which claims its rocket programme is aimed at
launching satellites, launched the rocket from its missile base
on the west coast on Sunday in defiance of U.N. sanctions
barring it from using ballistic missile technology.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Mark
Bendeich)