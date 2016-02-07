LONDON Feb 7 North Korea's launch of a
long-range rocket on Sunday is a "clear and deliberate"
violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond said.
North Korea said the rocket was carrying a satellite, but
its neighbours and the United States denounced the launch as a
missile test, conducted in defiance of U.N. sanctions and just
weeks after a nuclear bomb test.
"I strongly condemn North Korea's ballistic missile
technology test. This is a clear and deliberate violation of a
number of U.N. Security Council Resolutions. North Korea's
actions continue to present a threat to regional and
international security," Hammond said in a statement.
"The U.N. Security Council unanimously agreed to take
significant measures against any further launches or nuclear
tests. We will now meet with our partners in New York to agree a
collective response."
