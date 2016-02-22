SEOUL Feb 22 Chinese banks including a branch
of China's biggest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) have frozen accounts belonging to North
Koreans, a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.
Citing phone conversations with an unnamed employee of
ICBC's office in the northeastern Chinese border city of
Dandong, the Dong-A Ilbo reported that since late December it
had suspended all deposits and transfers of foreign currencies
in and out of accounts with North Korean names.
"(The bank) had never told me why it was taking such
measures, but it seems that they are related with the strained
relations between North Korea and China," the ICBC employee told
the Dong-A Ilbo.
An official with ICBC could not immediately be reached for
comment on Monday.
Washington and Seoul are seeking support from Beijing,
Pyongyang's main ally, for tougher sanctions against North Korea
for its Feb. 7 rocket launch and January nuclear test.
After the rocket launch, another bank in northeast China,
had also blocked transactions to North Koreans' accounts,
according to the Dong-A Ilbo report, which cited a Chinese
businessman who has invested in North Korean mines.
Dandong is home to many ethnic Korean Chinese traders who
deal with both North and South Korean businessmen. It is also
home to South Korean and western Christian missionaries trying
to operate in North Korea.
U.S. President Barack Obama last week signed into law
legislation broadening sanctions to punish North Korea for its
nuclear programme, human rights record and cyber crimes.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and James Pearson in SEOUL and Clark
Li in BEIJING; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Perry)