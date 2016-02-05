GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Satellite images taken this week of North Korea's Sohae rocket launch site show apparent fueling activity that has been seen in the past one to two weeks before a rocket launch, a U.S. think tank said on Friday.
North Korea has notified U.N. agencies it will launch a rocket carrying what it called an earth observation satellite some time between Feb. 8 and Feb. 25, triggering international opposition from governments that see it as a long-range missile test.
Commercial satellite images from Wednesday and Thursday show the arrival of tanker trucks at the launch pad, the Washington-based 38 North North Korea-monitoring project said. It said the presence of the trucks likely indicated the filling of tanks within bunkers at the site rather than a rocket itself.
"In the past, such activity has occurred 1-2 weeks prior to a launch event and would be consistent with North Korea's announced launch window," the report said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.