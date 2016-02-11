SEOUL Feb 12 South Korea has cut off the supply
of power and water into the Kaesong industrial zone run jointly
with North Korea, it said on Friday, hours after the North
kicked out the South's workers and froze the assets of companies
operating there.
The suspension of the factory park, operated for more than a
decade as a symbol of cooperation, deepened the confrontation
between the rivals by all but shutting down the last remaining
window of regular interaction for the divided Koreas.
South Korea said on Wednesday that it was suspending the
operation of the industrial zone as punishment for the North's
rocket launch on Sunday and last month's nuclear test. The North
called the move "a declaration of war."
The 280 South Koreans who had remained in Kaesong rushed to
vacate the industrial park on Thursday evening, completing the
pullout at 11:05 p.m. (1405 GMT), said the South's Unification
Ministry, which handles ties with the North.
A few minutes before midnight, the South shut off the supply
of electricity into Kaesong that powered the factory zone, the
ministry said early on Friday. The action also cuts off water
supply, it said.
The United States, Japan and South Korea said Sunday's
launch was a ballistic missile test, and like last month's
nuclear test, a violation of United Nations resolutions. They
are seeking tougher sanctions against the North.
Isolated North Korea regularly dismisses the South as a
puppet of the United States and just as regularly accuses both
of acts of war against it.
The Kaesong project employed about 55,000 North Koreans, who
were given a taste of life in the South, working for the 124
mostly small and medium sized manufacturers that operated there,
about 54 km (34 miles) northwest of Seoul.
The average wage for North Korean workers at Kaesong was
roughly $160 a month, paid to a state management company.
Except for Kaesong, both countries forbid their citizens
from communicating with each other across their heavily armed
border.
Despite volatile North-South relations over the years,
Kaesong had been shut only once before, for five months in 2013,
amid heightened tensions following its third nuclear test. Its
future had often seemed uncertain over the past decade.
