A journalist work at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC) in North Korea, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea said on Friday that North Korea would be held responsible for any consequences after the North kicked out South Korean workers and froze the assets of companies at the jointly run Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Seoul suspended operations at the complex this week, after Pyongyang's rocket launch last weekend.

South Korean Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo told a news conference that North Korea's action to freeze the assets was "illegal" and warned the North not to do anything to damage the property of South Korean companies.

"The North's conduct is very regrettable and we make it clear that the North will be responsible for everything that happens," Hong said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dean Yates)