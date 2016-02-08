WASHINGTON Feb 7 North Korea's latest rocket
launch may kick off a rapid buildup of U.S. missile defenses in
Asia, according to U.S. officials and missile defense experts,
something that could further strain ties between the United
States and China.
North Korea says it put a satellite into orbit on Sunday,
but the United States and its allies see the launch as cover for
Pyongyang's development of ballistic missile technology that
could be used to deliver a nuclear weapon.
Washington vowed to ensure that the United Nations Security
Council imposed serious consequences on Pyongyang after the
launch, which followed a Jan. 6 North Korean nuclear test, and
sought to reassure its allies South Korea and Japan of its
ironclad commitment to defending the region.
The United States and South Korea issued a joint statement
just hours after the launch saying they would begin formal
discussions about deploying the sophisticated Terminal High
Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, to the Korean peninsula
"at the earliest possible date."
South Korea had been reluctant to discuss openly the
possibility of deploying THAAD due to worries about upsetting
China, its biggest trading partner.
Beijing, at odds with the United States over Washington's
reaction to its building of artificial islands in the disputed
South China Sea, has expressed "deep concern" about a system
whose radar could penetrate its territory.
Russia has also raised concerns about increased U.S. missile
defense assets in Asia.
TIPPING POINT
But the North Korean rocket launch, on top of last month's
nuclear test, could be a "tipping point" for South Korea and win
over parts of Seoul's political establishment that remain wary
of such a move, a U.S. official said.
South Korea and the United States said that if THAAD was
deployed to South Korea, it would be focused only on North
Korea.
Washington moved one of its five THAAD systems to Guam in
2013 following North Korean threats, and is now studying the
possibility of converting a Hawaii test site for a land-based
version of the shipboard Aegis missile defense system into a
combat-ready facility.
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said in November that
Tokyo would consider deploying THAAD to bolster ballistic
missile defenses.
Japanese officials could not immediately be reached for
comment on whether Tokyo would now seek a THAAD system after
North Korea's rocket flew over Japan's southern Okinawa
prefecture on Sunday.
Riki Ellison, founder of the Missile Defense Advocacy
Alliance, said the launch would give Japan momentum to do so.
Some experts questioned how effective THAAD would be against
the type of long-range rocket launched by North Korea and the
Pentagon concedes it has yet to be tested against such a device.
John Schilling, a contributor to the Washington-based 38
North project that monitors North Korea, said THAAD's advanced
AN/TPY-2 tracking radar built by Raytheon Co could
provide an early, precise track on any such missile. But it
could also carry out similar tracking of the ICBMs that China
counts on for strategic deterrence.
THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy ballistic
missiles inside or just outside the atmosphere during their
final, or terminal, phase of flight. It has so far proven
effective against short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.
David Wright, co-director of the Global Security Program at
the U.S.-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said that while
THAAD could not shoot down the type of rocket launched on Sunday
its deployment could reassure the South Korean public.
"But this would mainly be symbolic," he said. "Much of what
missile defense programs are about is reassuring allies and the
public with little or no capability to actually do that."
George Lewis, a missile defense expert at Cornell
University, said THAAD might provide useful information if a
rocket like that launched on Sunday was ever fired against U.S.
territory, including Guam.
SUITABLE SITE IDENTIFIED
One U.S. official said the North Korean launch added urgency
to longstanding informal discussions about a possible THAAD
deployment to South Korea. "Speed is the priority," said the
official, who asked not to be named ahead of a formal decision.
Renewed missile-defense discussions with the United States
could also send a message to Beijing that it needs to do more
to rein in North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons
programs, another U.S. official said.
South Korean officials have already identified a suitable
site for the system, but it could also be placed at a U.S. base
on the Korean peninsula, Ellison said.
THAAD is a system built by Lockheed Martin Corp that
can be transported by air, sea or land. The Pentagon has ordered
two more batteries from Lockheed.
One of the four THAAD batteries based at Fort Bliss, Texas,
is always ready for deployment overseas, and could be sent to
Japan or South Korea within weeks, Ellison said.
Lockheed referred all questions about a possible THAAD
deployment to the U.S. military.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, David Brunnstrom and Matt
Spetalnick in Washington. Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in
Tokyo; Editing by Dean Yates)