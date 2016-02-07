Feb 6 Republican White House contenders on
Saturday called for a tough strategy toward North Korea,
including expanded missile defense, after the reclusive
communist nation appeared to have launched a long-range rocket
into space.
U.S. Strategic Command said on Saturday its systems had
detected what it believed to be a North Korean missile launch
that was tracked on a southern trajectory over the Yellow Sea.
Republicans slammed President Barack Obama and previous
Democratic administrations over the incident, as well as North
Korea's recent detainment of a U.S. university student who was
traveling there on a New Year trip.
"They do not understand anything but toughness and
strength," New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said of North
Korea during the eighth Republican presidential debate.
"We need a strong commander in chief who will look these
folks in the eye and say, 'We will not put up with this.'"
Republicans on the stage in New Hampshire called for a range
of responses, including new sanctions and a potential preemptive
strike against North Korea's missiles to prevent Pyongyang from
hurting civilians.
Republican presidential hopefuls have been blanketing New
Hampshire this week in preparation for next week's primary, one
of the first in a series of contests to pick the party's nominee
for the Nov. 8 election.
"The fact that we're seeing the launch, and we're seeing the
launch of a nuclear North Korea, is the direct result of the
failures of the first Clinton administration," said U.S. Senator
Ted Cruz of Texas. "The Clinton administration led the world in
relaxing sanctions against North Korea."
Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the wife
of former President Bill Clinton, is seen as the front-runner in
the Democratic presidential race.
Officials had believed based on satellite images that North
Korea was preparing for a rocket launch, perhaps as early as
Sunday, when the United States kicks off the Super Bowl, the
National Football League's championship game.
Billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump, who leads in New
Hampshire and nationally in opinion polls, called on Saturday
for letting China deal with North Korea.
"China says they don't have that good of control over North
Korea. They have tremendous control," Trump said. "Let China
solve that problem, they can do it quickly and surgically.
That's what we should do with North Korea."
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Alana Wise; Editing by Paul
Simao)