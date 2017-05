MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that U.S. plans to build a missile shield in South Korea could trigger an arms race in Northeast Asia.

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that it will start formal talks with South Korea on deploying an advanced missile defense system to South Korea to counter the growing threat of North Korea's weapons capabilities after its rocket launch this weekend.

