By Jack Kim and David Brunnstrom
| SEOUL/WASHINGTON
SEOUL/WASHINGTON Feb 9 North Korea's weekend
rocket launch repeated earlier success rather than breaking new
ground, using a nearly identical design from a 2012 launch,
experts said, adding the reclusive country probably remained
years from building a long-range nuclear missile.
The rocket was based on engines taken from its massive
stockpile of mid-range missiles based on Soviet-era technology
and electrical parts too rudimentary to be targeted by a global
missile control regime, the experts said.
South Korea and the United States say Sunday's launch was a
long-range missile test that violated U.N. Security Council
resolutions barring the North from using ballistic missile
technology. It followed North Korea's Jan. 6 test of a nuclear
device, also in breach of Security Council resolutions.
The three-stage launch vehicle, named Kwangmyongsong,
separated its boosters successfully and put an object, which the
North says is an earth observation satellite, into orbit, South
Korea said on Tuesday.
A signal from the satellite had yet to be detected, Seoul
said. The object North Korea launched in 2012 never sent a
detectable signal.
"I suspect the aim of the launch was to repeat the success,
which itself provides considerable engineering knowledge," said
Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the London-based
International Institute for Strategic Studies.
The South Korean navy recovered parts of the first-stage
booster but failed to retrieve a significant section as it did
in 2012 because the stage self-destructed after lift-off,
probably with explosives detonated by a timer, the South's
military said.
South Korea said the launch resembled the one in 2012. The
shape of the rockets was similar, as were the locations where
the first and second stages splashed into the sea, it said.
CIRCUMVENTING SANCTIONS
The U.N. Security Council has imposed layers of sanctions
against the North for its nuclear tests and long-range rocket
launches going back to 2006, banning arms trade and money flow
that can fund its arms programme.
But the North has managed to circumvent those measures in
pursuing a rocket programme, widely suspected to be aimed at
building an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could
threaten the continental United States, and its fourth nuclear
test last month.
"Sanctions raise the cost and impact reliability, but a
determined country can access the needed items if it is a
priority acquisition," Elleman said.
After the 2012 launch, South Korea retrieved a number of
parts associated with the first-stage booster, including one of
the steering engines, a nearly intact section of the fuel tank
that contained propellant, wiring and pressure sensors.
Some of those components were imported, "ranging from
cannibalized Soviet Scud parts to equipment produced in the
United States, Europe and Asia," said Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear
expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
"Most of the items are available commercially, off-the-shelf
and are not controlled. The underlying components are less
important than North Korea's ability to integrate them in a
functioning rocket programme," he said.
If the Kwangmyongsong was powered by the same system as the
Unha-3 launched in 2012, it used a cluster of Rodong missile
engines with a thrust of about 27 tonnes each encased in an
aluminium-magnesium alloy body, welded unevenly by hand.
North Korea is believed to have more than 200 medium-range
Rodong missiles with a range of 1,300 km (807 miles), developed
from Scud missiles with Soviet technology.
South Korea said it believes the North's rockets can fly
more than 10,000 km (6,200 miles), putting the mainland United
States in range.
The boosters likely performed similarly in terms of thrust
and burn time to the Unha-3, indicating the North again launched
a vehicle that would be optimised to launch a satellite, not a
ballistic missile which would require higher thrust.
"Increasing thrust is a delicate issue, and depending on how
much, you quickly have to completely re-develop the whole
engine," German aerospace engineer Markus Schiller said.
While sanctions have not stopped the North's rocket
development, they likely limit what it can make or secure in
large quantities of material, equipment and fuel that are needed
to quickly make advances.
Some experts believe the North is a decade or more from
using what it learns from its space launch vehicles to building
an ICBM capable of threatening the U.S. west coast, which would
have to be vastly bigger than the last two rockets launched.
The North has also demonstrated no evidence of significant
work in building and testing a nuclear warhead rugged and stable
enough to withstand the stress of re-entry to atmosphere and
detonate as intended when it reaches its target.
Most experts believe it has also yet to show, after four
nuclear tests over 10 years, all with relatively small yields,
that it has successfully weaponised a nuclear device, let alone
miniaturised one to fit on a missile.
Schiller said if the North were to have made real progress,
there is no reason not to demonstrate an advanced rocket rather
than turning again to what is probably "their old workhorse".
"I assume that they are doing the best they can with the
Unha, showing a very slow but continuous progress toward a small
satellite launch capability," he said. "Turning this programme
into a real weapon that is deployed in numbers and could hit
cities at the push of a button will take decades at that pace."
