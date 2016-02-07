UNITED NATIONS Feb 6 The United States, Japan
and South Korea have requested an emergency meeting of the
United Nations Security Council on Sunday to discuss the North
Korean rocket launch, council diplomats said.
Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Saturday,
the diplomats said the meeting would likely take place at 11
a.m. ET (1600 GMT) at U.N. headquarters.
The diplomats offered no further details about the possible
meeting of the 15-nation Security Council.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying
what it has said is a satellite, South Korea's defense ministry
said, in defiance of United Nations sanctions barring it from
using ballistic missile technology.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by James Dalgleish)