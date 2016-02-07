By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS Feb 7 The United Nations
Security Council began an emergency meeting on North Korea's
rocket launch on Sunday and diplomats said they expected the
15-nation body to condemn Pyongyang and redouble efforts to
agree on new sanctions.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the closed-door session,
France's U.N. ambassador, Francois Delattre, described North
Korea's launch of a long-range rocket on Sunday as an
"outrageous provocation."
"That's why weakness is not an option," he said. Asked about
plans for a Security Council resolution to impose sanctions
following a North Korean nuclear test last month, Delattre said:
"The sooner the better, the firmer the better."
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday he
had spoken with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and both
had agreed the Council should take strong action against North
Korea.
Council diplomats said they expected it to issue a unanimous
statement of condemnation on Sunday. They said that, in the
coming days and weeks, Beijing and Washington would continue
bilateral discussions on the outline of a new resolution to
expand existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one senior Western
diplomat said he hoped the council would be able to vote on a
new sanctions resolution this month.
He said the Americans had been pushing for tough new
measures that went beyond targeting North Korea's atomic weapons
and missile programs, while China wanted any future steps to
focus on the question of non-proliferation.
One diplomat told Reuters that Washington was hoping to
tighten international restrictions on North Korea's banking
system while Beijing was reluctant to support that for fear of
worsening conditions in its impoverished neighbor.
Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi declined to comment to
reporters when entering the council session, saying only that
the council was "working very hard."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday condemned the
rocket launch and urged North Korea to "halt its provocative
actions."
Pyongyang has been under U.N. sanctions because of its
nuclear weapons program since it first tested an atomic device
in 2006.
