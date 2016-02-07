UNITED NATIONS Feb 6 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon strongly condemned North Korea's
latest rocket launch and urged it to "halt its provocative
actions," Ban's press office said in a statement on Saturday.
"It is deeply deplorable that (North Korea) has conducted a
launch using ballistic missile technology in violation of
relevant Security Council resolutions on 6 February 2016 despite
the united plea of the international community against such an
act," the office said.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying
what it has said is a satellite. The U.N. Security
Council plans to hold an emergency closed-door session on the
North Korean launch on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Robert Birsel)