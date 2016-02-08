WASHINGTON Feb 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
said he was concerned but not surprised about North Korea's
rocket launch over the weekend, saying his administration is
pressing China and working with South Korea to pressure North
Korea's regime and block its efforts.
In an interview aired on Monday, Obama told CBS he was not
surprised at the launch, adding: "We have been concerned about
North Korea's behavior for a while.
"This is an authoritarian regime. It's provocative. It has
repeatedly violated U.N. resolutions, tested and produced
nuclear weapons and now they are trying to perfect their missile
launch system," he said.
The interview was conducted on Sunday, when North Korea
launched a long-range rocket that it said carried a satellite
but stoked fears about its nuclear weapons capabilities.
Obama pointed to his conversation last week with China's
President Xi Jinping, telling CBS he told the Chinese leader
"about the need to really tighten the noose on" North Korea.
The two leaders spoke on Friday.
He also said the United States "is consulting with the South
Koreans for the first time about more missile defense
capabilities to prevent any possibility that North Korea could
reach U.S. facilities or U.S. populations."
U.S. officials and missile defense experts have said North
Korea's latest rocket launch could trigger a buildup of U.S.
missile defense systems in Asia.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)