WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and his South Korean counterpart met in Munich on Friday
to discuss North Korea's violations of Security Council
resolutions and the need to continue the two countries' close
coordination, the State Department said in a statement.
"The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. ironclad commitment to
the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan and noted the
vital importance of continued communication and cooperation
among the three countries," spokesman John Kirby said.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)