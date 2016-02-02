WASHINGTON The international community must respond swiftly to North Korea's plans to launch a satellite within coming the days and impose new sanctions against Pyongyang, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"The U.N. Security Council has a role to play by holding it (Pyongyang) accountable by imposing a tough, comprehensive and credible package of new sanctions and by ensuring vigorous enforcement of the resolutions already adopted," spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"This latest announcement further underscores the need for the international community to send the North Koreans a swift, firm message that their disregard for U.N. Security Council obligations will not be tolerated," he added.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)