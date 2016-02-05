BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Barack Obama in a telephone call that China is committed to the goal of the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to maintaining peace and stability, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday.

"The Chinese side supports safeguarding the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the international non-proliferation system," Xi added, Xinhua reported.

North Korea has notified U.N. agencies that it will launch a rocket carrying what it called an earth observation satellite some time between Feb. 8 and Feb. 25 - a launch which some governments see as a long-range missile test.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dominic Evans)