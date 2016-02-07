WASHINGTON Feb 6 The United States vowed on
Saturday to take all necessary actions to defend itself and its
allies following a North Korean rocket launch, and called on the
international community to show Pyongyang that its "reckless
actions must have serious consequences."
"North Korea's launch using ballistic missile technology ...
represents yet another destabilizing and provocative action and
is a flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security
Council resolutions," U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice
said in a statement.
"North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs
represent serious threats to our interests - including the
security of some of our closest allies," she said. "We condemn
today's launch."
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Tom Brown)