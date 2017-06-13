SEOUL, June 13 A drone suspected to be from North Korea had taken aerial photos of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense site in South Korea before it crashed on its way back, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

South Korea said on Friday it had found what appeared to be a North Korean drone equipped with a camera in a forest near its border with the isolated North. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)