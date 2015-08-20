SEOUL South Korea fired artillery rounds towards the source of an incoming North Korean projectile in a western area of the inter-Korea border on Thursday, Seoul's defence ministry said.

The South Korean military fired "tens" of 155mm artillery rounds after it said North Korea fired a projectile at a South Korean propaganda loudspeaker.

"Our military has stepped up monitoring and is closely watching North Korean military movements," South Korea's defence ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Writing by James Pearson)