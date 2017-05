SEOUL Top aides to the leaders of North and South Korea will meet at the Panmunjom truce village straddling their military border at 0900 GMT on Saturday to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula, the South's presidential office said.

The agreement to meet for dialogue comes amid high tensions following an exchange of artillery fire on Thursday and a late-Saturday deadline set by the North for the South to stop propaganda broadcasts that prompted Pyongyang to vow further military action.

