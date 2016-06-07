By Jack Kim
| SEOUL, June 7
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's foreign minister
will visit Moscow next week after touring Cuba, Uganda and Iran
as part of a push to enlist North Korea's old allies to press
for change in the isolated state, Seoul said on Tuesday.
North Korea has come under growing diplomatic pressure since
its January nuclear test and a space rocket launch in February,
which led to a new U.N. Security Council resolution in March
tightening sanctions against Pyongyang.
"The minister's visit to Russia following Iran, Uganda and
Cuba is part of diplomatic efforts to enlist the international
community to the effort to bring about change in North Korea on
all fronts," South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho
June-hyuck told a briefing.
South Korea said last week that Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni has pledged to halt security and military cooperation
with North Korea following a summit in Kampala with South Korean
President Park Geun-hye.
Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se visited Cuba, a first for the
country's top diplomat, and held talks with his counterpart,
Bruno Rodriguez, at the weekend. South Korean media said Yun
conveyed Seoul's hope for establishing diplomatic ties with
Havana.
In May, Park made the first visit to Iran by a South Korean
leader in the hope of broadening political and commercial ties
after Iran emerged from years of economic sanctions in January.
Cho also said Poland had stopped issuing visas for North
Korean workers amid concern that Pyongyang may be subjecting
them to conditions that violated their human rights. The Polish
embassy in Seoul did not have immediate comment.
North and South Korea are technically still at war because
their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace
treaty.
North Korea has 53 embassies and overseas missions,
according to South Korean government data, some of which have
been notorious for engaging in business, including illicit
activities.
Much of North Korea's support at the United Nations is from
fellow members of the Cold War-era Non-Aligned Movement. It has
enjoyed consistent backing in U.N. General Assembly votes on
human rights from a core group including Belarus, Cuba, Egypt,
Iran, Syria, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and Venezuela.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking in Beijing at
the end of high-level talks between the United States and China,
said on Tuesday the two countries were determined to fully
enforce sanctions against North Korea.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Nick Macfie)