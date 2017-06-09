* Apparent drone equipped with camera, suggests spying
mission
* Incident could prompt queries about South Korea's air
defences
* North tested new type of anti-ship missile on Thursday
(Adds details of drone, similar past incidents)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, June 9 South Korea has found what appears
to be a North Korean drone equipped with a camera on a mountain
near its border with the isolated nation, the South's military
said on Friday, suggesting the device was on a spying mission.
Its appearance a day after Pyongyang tested a new type of
anti-ship missile on Thursday, could spark questions about the
state of South Korea's air defences at a time when Seoul is
trying to rein in the North's nuclear and missile programmes.
In size and shape, the device looked like a North Korean
drone found in 2014 on an island near the border, South Korea's
Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that
authorities plan to conduct a close analysis.
"The drone found this time looks sloppy but slightly more
slender than previous ones," a South Korean military official
told Reuters on condition of anonymity, because he was not
authorized to speak to the media.
The device would be the latest of several North Korean
drones to have flown into the South, with which Pyongyang is
technically at war after the Korean war ended in a truce, rather
than a peace treaty, in 1953.
In 2014, South Korea said three unmanned drones from North
Korea were found in border towns.
A joint investigation by South Korean and U.S. militaries
has concluded the craft were on reconnaissance missions for the
North, which has denied sending spy drones, however, dismissing
the findings as a fabrication.
Last year, South Korea fired warning shots at a suspected
North Korean drone, forcing it to turn back.
North Korea owns around 300 unmanned aerial vehicles of
different types including reconnaissance, target and combat
drones, the United Nations said in a report last year.
The North Korean drones recovered in South Korea were
probably procured through front companies in China, with parts
manufactured in China, the Czech Republic, Japan and the United
States, it added.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Clarence
Fernandez)