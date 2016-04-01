SEOUL, April 1 North Korea's efforts to disrupt
GPS signal reception in the South forced some fishing vessels to
return to port on Friday, South Korea said, amid heightened
tension over a recent nuclear test and rocket launch by its
neighbour.
South Korea has been on high alert against possible cyber
attacks from the North, after its angry rhetoric threatening war
and further weapons tests in response to new sanctions imposed
last month by the U.N. Security Council and the South.
On Thursday and again on Friday, South Korea said it
detected signals sent from the North that it believed were
intended to interfere with reception of signals from Global
Positioning Satellite networks.
"The interference signal is confirmed to be coming from the
direction of Haeju and Mount Kumgang," the South's
telecommunications ministry said in a statement, referring to
areas on the North's western and eastern coasts near the border.
About 70 of 332 fishing vessels that had left the South's
eastern port of Sokcho on Friday returned early after suffering
GPS malfunctions, Yonhap news agency said, citing the coast
guard service.
Coast guard officials reached by telephone could not
immediately confirm the report.
There have been no reports of air traffic disruptions, the
South's transport ministry said.
The North has attempted similar disruption in recent weeks,
officials said.
The Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the
North, said it considered the activities as "provocation" which
must stop immediately and that the North should "behave in a way
more helpful to inter-Korean ties and to itself".
North Korea operates a wide range of equipment to disrupt
GPS signals, and the South's military has a system in place to
monitor such attempts, Yonhap quoted an unnamed South Korean
military official as saying.
In March, South Korea's spy agency said the North had
stepped up cyber attack efforts against the South, including a
bid to break into a subway control system that was foiled.
South Korea has previously blamed the North for cyber
attacks against its nuclear power operator.
The United States accused the North of a cyber attack
against Sony Pictures in 2014, forcing the studio to cancel the
scheduled release of a comedy film based on the fictional
assassination of the country's leader.
The North has denied responsibility for the cyberattacks.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)