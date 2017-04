SEOUL North Korea fired artillery into South Korea on Friday, aimed at a region near the rivals' military border where an activist group had sent leaflets flying into the North, Yonhap news agency said.

South Korea fired back in response. It was not clear whether there were any casualties or damage on the South Korean side, Yonhap said.

South Korea's defence ministry could not confirm the report.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)