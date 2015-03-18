(Updates with returning business owners)
By Ju-min Park
PAJU, South Korea, March 18 A group of South
Korean businessmen on Wednesday visited an industrial park Seoul
runs jointly with Pyongyang to protest North Korea's decision to
increase wages paid to workers there, the latest in a series of
spats over the zone.
The Kaesong industrial complex, located a few kilometres
north of their heavily fortified border, has been a much-needed
source of income for the impoverished North and a cheap source
of workers for labour-intensive South Korean firms.
The complex has operated for a decade but there have been
persistent questions about its viability given the political
tension between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.
South Korea currently has 124 companies operating in the
zone, most of them small- and medium-sized firms, employing
53,000 relatively cheap North Korean workers.
The North Korean agency that supervises the complex has
demanded an increase of about $3.65 in the minimum monthly wage
for its workers, to $74 a month.
South Korea has rejected the demand, saying the unilateral
increase violated agreements. North Korea has said it has the
sovereign right to raise wages at Kaesong.
Chung Ki-sup, the leader of a group of South Korean
companies that operate in the zone, said he believed the
stalemate over Kaesong was linked to Seoul's refusal to ban
activist groups from launching into North Korea balloons
carrying leaflets critical of the North Korean government. The
balloons infuriate Pyongyang.
Chung told reporters before the visit: "The unilateral
change of labour rules is a problem."
He said after the visit that North Korean officials told his
delegation that wage increases were needed because of inflation
faced by the workers and the complex, but they agreed to meet
again for further talks.
Another business official said the North's officials did not
respond to the request to resume government dialogue.
Kaesong is the last remaining symbol of economic cooperation
between the rival states.
North Korea shut down the complex for five months in 2013,
during a period of diplomatic tension, and dialogue between the
two sides on its operations have been patchy for years.
In September, the North introduced a regulation allowing it
to detain South Koreans if their companies failed to live up to
their contracts, if seizing property did not cover
losses.
A South Korean business representative said the rule could
hurt investment.
The wage increase and lack of dialogue about it are likely
to compound such doubts.
