BEIJING May 19 With tears, songs and laughter,
30 women activists set off from Beijing on Tuesday on a
controversial trip to North Korea, where they will cross the
heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South in a
call for peace on the divided peninsula.
The activists, including veteran American women's rights
campaigner Gloria Steinem, plan two peace walks and a peace
symposium in North Korea, said Christine Ahn, international
coordinator for the group called WomenCrossDMZ.
North and South Korea are technically still at war after the
1950-53 Korea War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. The
North has been slapped with sanctions for its nuclear weapons
tests and a U.N. inquiry has detailed wide-ranging abuses in the
country including prison camps and torture.
Ahn, a Korean-American, said it was time to try a different
approach to solving the crisis, brushing off criticism that the
walk is a naive publicity stunt.
"We have no illusions that our walk can basically erase the
conflict that has endured for seven decades," Ahn told
reporters, brushing away tears at one point.
"I believe that we are, basically by crossing the DMZ,
breaking through this mental state that this is a permanent
division," she said.
Despite its name, the DMZ is one of the most heavily
militarized borders in the world. There are just three official
inter-Korean border checkpoints where it is possible to cross
between the two Koreas, although such crossings are rare.
Both the North and the South have given the women permission
for the walk on May 24, International Women's Day for Peace and
Disarmament. But the group had yet to hear from the United
Nations Command, in charge of the Panmunjom border crossing
where North and South Korean soldiers stand across from each
other in a daily face-off.
The activists would "meet hundreds of North Korean women",
tour a maternity hospital, a children's preschool and a women's
factory in Pyongyang, Ahn said.
Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal
Center, and Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the Committee
for Human Rights in North Korea, wrote in the Washington Post
that "any sanctioning of a peace march by North Korea can be
nothing but human rights theatre".
Steinem said the women were engaging with the North because
"it seems to me that the past of no contact has not worked".
"Ronald Reagan stood outside the Berlin Wall and said: 'Take
down this wall'," she said. "We are saying: 'Take down this
isolation.'"
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)