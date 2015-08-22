(Updates with talks breaking, paragraph 4)
* Top aides to North, South Korea leaders meet at border
* Dialogue raises hopes for end to standoff
* Envoys break for more talks later on Sunday
* North had said peninsula inching to "brink of war"
By Ju-min Park and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, Aug 22 Aides to the leaders of North and
South Korea held talks at the Panmunjom truce village straddling
their border on Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday,
raising hopes for an end to a standoff that put the rivals on
the brink of armed conflict.
The meeting at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) village, known
for its sky-blue huts and grim-faced soldiers, began soon after
the deadline for North Korea's previously set ultimatum
demanding that the South halt its loudspeaker propaganda
broadcasts along the border or face military action.
That deadline passed without any reported incidents.
The envoys held discussions on how to resolve recent
tensions and improve ties, the South Korean presidential office
said in a brief statement. The talks which began late on
Saturday broke before dawn on Sunday and the envoys will resume
discussions later in the day, it said.
An exchange of artillery fire on Thursday prompted calls for
calm from the United Nations, the United States and the North's
lone major ally, China. South Korea's military remained on high
alert despite the announced talks, a defence official said.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye's national security
adviser and her unification minister met with Hwang Pyong So,
the top military aide to the North's leader Kim Jong Un, and Kim
Yang Gon, a veteran official in inter-Korean affairs.
"The South and the North agreed to hold contact related to
the ongoing situation in South-North relations," Kim Kyou-hyun,
the presidential Blue House's deputy national security adviser,
said earlier in a televised briefing.
Pyongyang made an initial proposal on Friday for a meeting,
and Seoul made a revised proposal on Saturday seeking Hwang's
attendance, Kim said.
The North's KCNA news agency also announced the meeting,
referring to the South as the Republic of Korea, a rare formal
recognition of its rival state, in sharp contrast to the
bellicose rhetoric in recent days.
"They need to come up with some sort of an agreement where
both sides have saved face. That would be the trick," said James
Kim, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies
in Seoul.
"North Korea will probably demand that the broadcasts be
cut, and they may even come to an impasse on that issue."
BRINK OF WAR?
North Korea, technically still at war with the South after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty,
declared a "quasi-state of war" in front-line areas and on
Thursday set the deadline for Seoul to halt its broadcasts.
South Korea began blasting anti-North propaganda, news
reports and even entertainment over the DMZ on Aug. 10, days
after landmine explosions in the DMZ wounded two South Korean
soldiers. Pyongyang denies it planted the mines.
Seoul said it would continue the broadcasts unless the North
accepted responsibility for the blasts.
"The situation on the Korean peninsula is now inching close
to the brink of a war due to the reckless provocations made by
the south Korean military war hawks," the North's KCNA news
agency said earlier.
South Korean Vice Defence Minister Baek Seung-joo said on
Friday Seoul expected North Korea to fire at some of the 11
sites where it has set up loudspeakers.
The United States, which has 28,500 soldiers based in South
Korea, said on Friday it had resumed its annual joint military
exercises there after a temporary halt to coordinate with Seoul
over the shelling from North Korea.
The drills, code-named Ulchi Freedom Guardian, began on
Monday and run until next Friday. North Korea regularly condemns
the manoeuvres as a preparation for war.
Four South Korean and four U.S. fighter jets flew in a joint
sortie over the South on Saturday, a South Korean official said,
as thousands of South Korean villagers living near the border
were evacuated into shelters.
FAMILIAR FACES
Pyongyang's two negotiators had made an unexpected visit to
the South last October to attend the closing ceremony of the
Asian Games, where they met Kim Kwan-jin, Park's national
security adviser, who led the South's delegation on Saturday.
North and South Korea have often exchanged threats over the
years, and dozens of soldiers have been killed in clashes, yet
the two sides have always pulled back from a return to all-out
war. Analysts had expected the current crisis eventually to wind
down.
"The fact that these powerful officials who represent South
and North Korea's leaders are meeting means this is a great time
to turn the crisis into opportunity," Yang Moo-jin, a professor
at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. "It is a
breakthrough."
North-South ties have been virtually frozen since the 2010
sinking of a South Korean warship. Pyongyang denies any
involvement.
North Korea resumed its own broadcasts on Monday. On
Thursday, it launched four shells into South Korea. The South
fired 29 artillery rounds back. Neither side reported casualties
or damage.
North Korea has been hit with UN and U.S. sanctions because
of nuclear and missile tests, moves that Pyongyang sees as an
attack on its sovereign right to defend itself.
(Additional reporting by James Pearson and Jack Kim in Seoul
and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Writing by Tony Munroe;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Robin Pomeroy)