SEOUL Nov 22 Five years after North Korea fired
shells on to a South Korean island, Pyongyang vowed on Sunday to
retaliate mercilessly should Seoul hold fire drills near the
border on the anniversary.
North Korea fired scores of artillery shells at South
Korea's Yeonpyeong island on Nov. 23, 2010, killing four people
including two civilians in one of the heaviest attacks on its
neighbour since the Korean War ended in 1953.
North Korea said it was provoked into the attack by South
Korean live-fire drills in the area that dropped shells in its
territorial waters.
The threat came after the two Koreas agreed on Friday to
hold talks later this month, setting the stage for the first
government-level meeting focused on easing tension since the two
pledged to improve ties following an armed standoff in
August.
"If the South Korean military fires at the waters of the
DPRK in the hotspot area of the West Sea of Korea on Monday,
they will experience merciless retaliation of the Southwestern
Front units of the DPRK on the five islands," the North's
official KCNA news agency quoted spokesman for the southwestern
front command of the Korean People's Army as saying.
DPRK is an acronym for the North's official name, the
Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"They should not dig their own graves with war drumbeats for
the preemptive strike against the DPRK but draw a lesson from
the bitter defeat they suffered five years ago," the military
command spokesman said.
An official at South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said they were
monitoring the situation but he declined to give further
comment.
Impoverished North Korea and rich, democratic South Korea
remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in
a truce, not a treaty.
The North, slapped with U.N. and U.S. sanctions for its
nuclear weapons and rocket programmes, often threatens to
destroy the South, and its major ally, the United States, in a
sea of flames.
