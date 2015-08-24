(Adds comments, background, details of agreement.)
* South Korea to halt propaganda broadcasts
* North expresses regret over South soldiers wounded by mine
* Both sides agree to hold follow-up talks to improve ties
By James Pearson and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Aug 25 North and South Korea reached
agreement early on Tuesday to end a standoff involving an
exchange of artillery fire that had pushed the divided peninsula
into a state of heightened military tension.
Under the accord reached after midnight on Tuesday morning
after more than two days of talks, North Korea expressed regret
over the recent wounding of South Korean soldiers in a landmine
incident and Seoul agreed to halt anti-Pyongyang propaganda
broadcasts, both sides said.
North Korea also agreed to end the "semi" state of war it
had declared. The two sides will hold follow-up talks to discuss
a range of issues on improving ties, the joint statement said.
"It is very meaningful that from this meeting North Korea
apologised for the landmine provocation and promised to work to
prevent the recurrence of such events and ease tensions," Kim
Kwan-jin, national security adviser to South Korean President
Park Geun-hye, told a televised news briefing.
Pyongyang has previously denied laying the landmines, and in
the statement did not explicitly take responsibility for them.
The marathon talks at the Panmunjom truce village inside the
Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas began on
Saturday, shortly after Pyongyang's deadline for the South to
halt its propaganda broadcasts or face military action.
"They both made compromises. South Korea did not get an
apology, they got a statement of regret about the injury, which
they can spin as an apology," said John Delury of Yonsei
University in Seoul.
"The more important point is maintaining this channel and
reopening the relationship. This is hardly going to be easy to
implement, but it's a landmark agreement which lays out a path."
Seoul and Pyongyang have remained technically in a state of
war since the 1950-53 Korean war ended in a truce, rather than a
peace treaty, and hopes for improved relations have repeatedly
been dashed over the years.
Inter-Korean relations have been all but frozen since the
2010 sinking of a South Korean warship, which killed 46 sailors,
that Seoul blames on the North. Pyongyang denies responsibility.
Under Tuesday's deal, the two sides also agreed to arrange
reunions of families separated by the Korean War during upcoming
autumn holidays and in future.
The recent escalation in tensions began early this month,
when landmine explosions in the DMZ wounded two South Korean
soldiers.
Days later, the South began blasting anti-Pyongyang
propaganda from loudspeakers along the border, reviving a tactic
that both sides had halted in 2004.
The standoff reached a crisis point on Thursday when the
North fired four shells into the South, according to Seoul,
which responded with a barrage of artillery fire.
Pyongyang then made its ultimatum that Seoul halt the
broadcasts by Saturday afternoon or face military action, but on
that day the two sides agreed to hold talks between top level
aides to the leaders of the two countries.
Even as talks were ongoing, reclusive North Korea had
deployed twice the usual artillery strength at the border and
had around 50 submarines away from base, the South's defence
ministry said. South Korea had also increased its military
readiness.
Washington and the United Nations welcomed the agreement.
"We're going to judge the North by its actions. We welcome
this agreement, and are hopeful it leads to decreasing tensions
on the peninsula," U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby
told a regular briefing. "It was a very tense several days."
North Korea has been hit with U.N. and U.S. sanctions
because of repeated nuclear and missile tests, moves that
Pyongyang sees as an attack on its sovereign right to defend
itself.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York and David
Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton in Washington,; writing by Tony
Munroe,; editing by Jack Kim, Larry King)