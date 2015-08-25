* Military postures began rolling back at 0300 GMT
* South Korea to halt propaganda broadcasts
* North expresses regret over South soldiers wounded by mine
* North's submarines reported returning to base
* Both sides agree to hold follow-up talks to improve ties
By Ju-min Park and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, Aug 25 North and South Korea agreed early
on Tuesday to end a military standoff that sparked an exchange
of artillery fire and had ratcheted up tension on one of the
world's most heavily-fortified borders.
Under an accord reached in the early hours, following more
than two days of talks, North Korea expressed regret over the
recent wounding of South Korean soldiers in landmine blasts and
Seoul agreed to halt anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts.
North Korea also agreed to end the "semi" state of war it
had declared. The two sides will hold follow-up talks to discuss
a range of issues on improving ties, the joint statement said.
Both sides began rolling back heightened military postures
at noon (0300 GMT), Seoul's defence ministry said.
"It is very meaningful that from this meeting North Korea
apologised for the landmine provocation and promised to work to
prevent the recurrence of such events and ease tensions," said
Kim Kwan-jin, national security adviser to South Korean
President Park Geun-hye, who headed Seoul's delegation.
Pyongyang had denied laying the landmines, and in the
statement did not explicitly take responsibility for them.
However, any expression of regret by the North, better known for
its bellicose rhetoric, is rare.
The marathon talks at the Panmunjom truce village inside the
Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas began on
Saturday, shortly after Pyongyang's deadline for the South to
halt its propaganda broadcasts or face military action.
"They both made compromises. South Korea did not get an
apology, they got a statement of regret about the injury, which
they can spin as an apology," said John Delury of Yonsei
University in Seoul.
"The more important point is maintaining this channel and
reopening the relationship. This is hardly going to be easy to
implement, but it's a landmark agreement which lays out a path."
Seoul and Pyongyang have remained technically in a state of
war since the 1950-53 Korean war ended in a truce, not a peace
treaty.
THAW?
Inter-Korean relations have been all but frozen since the
2010 sinking of a South Korean warship, which killed 46 sailors,
that Seoul blames on the North. Pyongyang denies responsibility.
On Tuesday, the two sides also agreed to arrange reunions of
families separated by the Korean War during upcoming autumn
holidays and in future.
"What's important now is to carry forward specific projects
agreed by South and North smoothly through follow-up talks so as
to ease tensions between South and North," Park's presidential
office quoted her as saying.
Halfway through a single five-year term that has been
buffetted by crises and a stumbling economy, Park appears to
have gotten a lift from Seoul's tough stance with the North,
with her approval rating rising to 41 percent in a Realmeter
poll conducted last week.
Improving ties with the reclusive and impoverished North
have been largely unsuccessful is one of Park's key goals. But
her efforts, so far, have been largely unsuccessful.
Numerous sticking points remain, from the North's nuclear
programme and Seoul's sanctions following the ship sinking.
There have also been comparatively minor sources of conflict,
such as South Korean activists distribution ofanti-North
leaflets and the suspension of South Korean tours to Mount
Kumgang in the North.
Asked early on Tuesday about the prospect for a summit
meeting between Park and the North's young leader, Kim Jong Un,
the South's national security adviser said it was "not the time"
to discuss that.
The two Koreas have not held a summit since 2007.
LANDMINES AND LOUDSPEAKERS
The rise in tensions began early this month, when the
landmine explosions in the DMZ wounded two South Korean
soldiers.
Days later, the South began blasting anti-Pyongyang
propaganda from loudspeakers along the border, reviving a tactic
that both sides had halted in 2004.
The standoff reached a crisis point on Thursday when the
North fired four shells into the South, according to Seoul,
which responded with a barrage of artillery fire.
Pyongyang then made its ultimatum that Seoul halt the
broadcasts by Saturday afternoon or face military action, but on
that day the two sides agreed to hold talks between top level
aides to the leaders of the two countries.
Even as talks were proceeding, North Korea deployed twice
the usual artillery strength at the border and had around 50
submarines away from base, the South's defence ministry said.
South Korea had also increased its military readiness.
Washington and the United Nations welcomed the agreement, as
did Beijing, Pyongyang's main ally.
"We're going to judge the North by its actions," U.S. State
Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing. "It was a very
tense several days."
North Korea is under U.N. and U.S. sanctions because of
repeated nuclear and missile tests, moves that Pyongyang sees as
an attack on its sovereign right to defend itself.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim and James Pearson in SEOUL,
Michelle Nichols in NEW YORK, David Brunnstrom and Lesley
Wroughton in WASHINGTON and Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by
Paul Tait and Simon Cameron-Moore)